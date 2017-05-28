Martusciello rues Empoli errors

By Football Italia staff

Empoli Coach Giovanni Martusciello admits the defeat to Palermo and their relegation “is our season in microcosm.”

The Tuscans had a huge advantage only a few months ago and would’ve sent Crotone down if they had beaten already-relegated Palermo today.

Instead, they lost 2-1 in Sicily, giving the Squali an unexpected boost to secure safety on the final day.

“It was a complicated game on a psychological level, because the only result we could get was the victory and we didn’t manage it,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“Despite all this, we did create several scoring opportunities. This game was our season in microcosm, as it reflected how our entire campaign went.

“We believed to the last minute and perhaps the media pressure weighed on us, as it’s a young squad. I am convinced Empoli will get back on its feet.

“Football is joy, we’ve got to get our heads up and keep going.”

