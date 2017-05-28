Zeman: 'Totti forced to retire'

By Football Italia staff

Pescara Coach Zdenek Zeman maintains Francesco Totti “did not make the decision to retire, so this is a tragedy” for the Roma captain.

Today Totti waved goodbye to the Stadio Olimpico and his playing career, at least in a Giallorossi jersey, with a touching letter to the fans.

“I see this not as a celebration, but as a funeral,” Zeman told Sky Sport Italia.

“If the lad had decided to hang up his boots, then that’s one thing, but if he did not make the decision to retire, then this is a tragedy.

“I think Totti still wants to carry on and he still has the love of football. He jokes, but he can still run perfectly well. I don’t see him with a suit and tie at Trigoria.

“Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play again in Italy, because he would never go against Roma. If he goes abroad, it must be for a team that is up to his standards.”

Could Totti drop down into Serie B with Zeman and Pescara next season?

“No, he deserves better.”

Totti will turn 41 years old in September.

