Sousa: 'I didn't transmit my passion'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa confirmed his departure from Fiorentina and admitted “perhaps I didn’t manage to transmit my passion for football.”

The Coach had thrilling first campaign, but this term failed to qualify for Europe and was jeered by fans.

“I thank my lads, who every day arrived to work with the desire to surpass their limits and win the game,” Sousa told Sky Sport Italia after a 2-2 draw with Pescara,

“I gave my all to help Fiorentina win. I leave here with the pride that I gave all of myself. We always go out to win and unfortunately dropped many points against teams that were inferior. On the other hand, at times we won games that we didn’t deserve to.

“In some situations we should’ve done better and created more chances, so that’s disappointing for all of us. We had the quality to do better and win certain matches.

“I gave all of myself for Fiorentina and these lads. Perhaps I didn’t manage to transmit all of my passion for football. In the second season, I tried to focus more on realism, but this is something I’ll have to think about so I can improve for the future.”

Sousa has been linked with the Porto bench and Borussia Dortmund, so what does the future hold?

“I will go home and with the utmost respect listen to all the opportunities that life gives me.”

