Nicola: 'I'll cycle to Turin'

By Football Italia staff

Crotone Coach Davide Nicola said he’ll keep his promise to cycle all the way to Turin after achieving Serie A safety. “It’ll feel like a breeze after this.”

The Calabrese club was in its first ever top flight campaign and spent all of it in the bottom three – except for the final 77 minutes.

Their 3-1 win over Lazio was not enough, as they also needed Empoli to miss out on victory in Sicily, and tonight the Tuscans lost 2-1 to already-relegated Palermo.

“I promised I’d ride my bicycle from Crotone to Turin and I am prepared to do anything in order to get what I want. It’ll feel like a breeze after this,” Nicola told Sky Sport Italia.

“We put in such huge work to get here. When I really commit to a cause, I see it through all the way. None of this could’ve happened if the club hadn’t put its faith in these protagonists, taking away all alibis.

“I won’t forget the Vrenna family and Raffaele in particular. I don’t forget those who show such faith and fairness. In the first half of the season, we earned very few points, but at the same time we came so close to the kind of performances we had over the last nine rounds.

For one reason or another, sometimes it all clicks into place. They might’ve considered me mad when I continued to believe in our chances, but I always said we had quality.

“The players followed me, they believed, showed great enthusiasm and that is how we reached this point.”

