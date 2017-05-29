NEWS
Monday May 29 2017
Spalletti to announce Roma departure
By Football Italia staff

It’s expected Luciano Spalletti will tell Roma President James Pallotta this morning that he’s leaving for Inter.

The Coach is out of contract on June 30, and has so far not signed a new deal with the Giallorossi.

Following the last game of the season yesterday, a 3-2 win over Genoa which secured second, it’s expected that he will leave to take over the vacancy at Inter.

According to this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport, Spalletti will meet with he Lupi’s President this morning, where he will communicate his decision.

The Coach is not the most popular figure among Roma supporters at the moment in any case, and was loudly whistled yesterday for his treatment of club legend Francesco Totti.

