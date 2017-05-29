Milan consider Donna alternatives

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly considering alternatives to Gianluigi Donnarumma, in case the goalkeeper doesn’t renew his contract.

The 18-year-old’s current deal is expiring at the end of next season, and so far there has been no agreement on a new deal.

Rossoneri CEO Marco Fassone warned yesterday that they wouldn’t wait forever, and La Repubblica reports that they have offered a €4m per season contract to Donnarumma.

The newspaper believes the contract will include a release clause which will become active if the Diavolo fail to qualify for the Champions League next year.

However, Fassone also mentioned the need for a Plan B, and both Tuttosport and Gazzetta dello Sport report that Arsenal’s Wojciech Szczesny is being considered.

The Polish international is currently on loan at Roma, but the Giallorossi have no buyout clause and may struggle to meet the Gunners’ asking price.

Other possible options include Iker Casillas of Porto and Lazio goalkeeper Federico Marchetti.

