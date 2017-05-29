Schick, Bernadeschi want Juventus

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported both Patrik Schick and Federico Bernardeschi are pushing to join Juventus this summer.

Sampdoria striker Schick has a €25m release clause in his contract, and is attracting interest from all over Europe thanks to 13 goals in his first season in Italy, in just 15 starts.

According to Tuttosport, the Czech international doesn’t want to stay on loan in Genoa for another year, so the Bianconeri could activate his release clause without negotiation with the Blucerchiati.

The newspaper also reports that Bernardeschi is refusing to renew with Fiorentina, and that he is also keen to move to Turin.

However, the Viola are extremely reluctant to sell to the Old Lady, so it would take an offer of at least €40m.

