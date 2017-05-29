Szczesny accepts Napoli?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy suggest Wojciech Szczesny wants to move to Napoli, so they must now find a deal with Arsenal.

The Polish goalkeeper has spent the last two seasons on loan at Roma, but the Giallorossi to not have a buyout clause.

It has been suggested that they could look to make Alisson the number one next season, rather than try to sign Szczesny permanently from the Gunners.

Napoli have been liked with a move to sign the shot-stopper to compete with Pepe Reina, and today’s Il Mattino reports that the player has accepted a move to Naples.

The Partenopei must now negotiate with the FA Cup winners, but the desire of Szczesny to continue his career in Italy could be a big factor in their favour.

