Fassone: ‘Everything for Donnarumma’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Fassone says Milan are “ready to do everything” to keep Gianluigi Donnarumma, but “the final decision is his”.

The goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of next season, and so far the Rossoneri have failed to reach an agreement with his agent, Mino Raiola.

“We hope to keep him,” CEO Fassone said on Radio Uno.

“It doesn’t just depend on the heart, but also contractual power. Our desire is to give him a renewal and make a financial effort.

“We’re ready to do everything, even if the last word is his.

“If he doesn’t renew? We don’t want to lose him. The scenario is quite unlikely, but we couldn’t allow ourselves to have him leave in July at the end of his contract.”

Fassone also reflected on the Diavolo’s season, which saw Vincenzo Montella guide them into the Europa League.

“We won’t turn our nose up at the preliminaries of the Europa League. We want to return to being a competitive team, and getting back into Europe is the first step, also to find the habit of playing every three days.

“Our club is working well, making predictions is useless but we want to return to the Champions League by next season.

“There are two ways to get to the Champions League [top four in Serie A or winning the Europa League].

“Playing on Thursdays isn't easy, but we’ll have to make a mental effort to do well.

“What does the team need? These are technical assessments to be made by Montella and [sporting director Massimiliano] Mirabelli.

“We have to bring some experienced players into the squad who are used to winning, and that will be crucial for the youngsters.

“Then we need to change our mentality too, because we need to get back in the winning habit.

“Alvaro Morata? I always read this merry-go-round of names but we’re not close to anyone. We’ve spoken to some European clubs, but I don’t want to name them.

“We’re working to give Montella two-thirds or three-quarters of his squad quickly, we want to buy by the first of July.”

Does that mean Montella will continue as Coach?

“Consistency is crucial,” Fassone replied.

“We’ve followed the boss closely from outside before the closing, then we got to know him better. He’s on the right track and we’re convinced he’s the Coach for us.”

