NEWS
Monday May 29 2017
Trudeau given Totti shirt
By Football Italia staff

The head of CONI has presented a signed Francesco Totti Roma shirt to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Roma legend played his final game for the club yesterday, sparking tearful scenes at the Stadio Olimpico.

Trudeau is currently in Italy, and he was presented with one of Er Pupone’s shirts by CONI chief Giovanni Malagò.

“He saw Totti’s farewell live and told me it was something unique in the world,” Malagò explained to reporters after the meeting.

“He was a global phenomenon who went beyond the concept of a team. I think yesterday’s farewell helped him [Totti] to clarify his ideas.

“We wished for him to leave without fear and be happy, calm person like he deserves.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies