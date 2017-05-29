Trudeau given Totti shirt

By Football Italia staff

The head of CONI has presented a signed Francesco Totti Roma shirt to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Roma legend played his final game for the club yesterday, sparking tearful scenes at the Stadio Olimpico.

Trudeau is currently in Italy, and he was presented with one of Er Pupone’s shirts by CONI chief Giovanni Malagò.

“He saw Totti’s farewell live and told me it was something unique in the world,” Malagò explained to reporters after the meeting.

“He was a global phenomenon who went beyond the concept of a team. I think yesterday’s farewell helped him [Totti] to clarify his ideas.

“We wished for him to leave without fear and be happy, calm person like he deserves.”

