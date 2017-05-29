Montella: ‘Good Milan season’

By Football Italia staff

Coach Vincenzo Montella believes “on balance” Milan had a good season - “the fans saw what we want to do”.

The Rossoneri secured a return to European competition with their sixth-placed finish, though they finished 23 points away from a Champions League slot.

“Obviously we can’t be content with this in the future,” Montella told reporters in Sardinia, where a meeting between Milan and sponsors is taking place.

“We must aspire to do something more. On balance though I think a good job was done, the value of the players has increased and the fans saw what we want to do.

“Overall I think it was extremely positive.”

