NEWS
Monday May 29 2017
Montella: ‘Good Milan season’
By Football Italia staff

Coach Vincenzo Montella believes “on balance” Milan had a good season - “the fans saw what we want to do”.

The Rossoneri secured a return to European competition with their sixth-placed finish, though they finished 23 points away from a Champions League slot.

“Obviously we can’t be content with this in the future,” Montella told reporters in Sardinia, where a meeting between Milan and sponsors is taking place.

“We must aspire to do something more. On balance though I think a good job was done, the value of the players has increased and the fans saw what we want to do.

“Overall I think it was extremely positive.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies