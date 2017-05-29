What we learned from Week 38

By Football Italia staff

It was an emotional final weekend in Serie A, as Francesco Totti waved goodbye to Roma and Empoli bade farewell to the top flight.

There were plenty of goals and excitement on the final weekend, making the loss of Serie A football until late August feel all the more acute.

So, for the final time this season, here’s what we learned over the weekend.

We may never see another Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti’s goodbye to Roma was just as emotional as would be expected.

Following a dramatic 3-2 win over Genoa, fans were in tears in the Stadio Olimpico stands.

Er Pupone initially managed to hold things together, but he couldn’t contain himself when he wife and three children ran onto the pitch to embrace him.

“Now I am afraid,” a visibly emotional Totti told the crowd. “It’s not the same fear you have in front of the goal when you need to score a penalty. This time I cannot see through the holes in the net what lies beyond.

“So allow me to be a little afraid. This time I am the one who needs you and your warmth. What you’ve always shown me. With your affection, I will certainly be able to turn the page and throw myself into a new adventure.”

It was a touchingly human moment to end a superhuman career. 28 years with one club, 786 appearances and 307 goals. Farewell, Totti, we may never see your like again.

Crotone complete the greatest of escapes

We feared Crotone may have left their great escape too late, given they faced Juventus and Lazio in their final two fixtures.

However, the Squali rose magnificently to the occasion last night, beating the Biancocelesti 3-1.

That would have been meaningless had there been a ‘biscotto’ in Palermo, but the Rosanero beat Empoli 2-1 to condemn the Tuscans to Serie B.

Crotone’s escape is arguably the greatest in Serie A history.

Davide Nicola’s men picked up nine Serie A wins all season, six of which came in the final nine games.

Last night saw them leave the relegation zone for the first time since Week 1.

Atalanta continue to amaze

It went slightly under the radar, given the dramatic events in Rome and Crotone, but Lazio’s defeat saw Atalanta climb above them into fourth.

That represents a stunning achievement for the Orobici, whose Coach Gian Piero Gasperini was in danger of being sacked back in September, after four defeats in the first five games.

Sadly this side will almost certainly be broken up in the summer, with Franck Kessié set for Milan and Papu Gomez, Andrea Conti and Andrea Petagna also likely to leave.

Next season could be Napoli’s year

Napoli finished third, one place lower than last season, but they have made progress under Maurizio Sarri once again this year.

The Partenopei secured a record points total, and their form in the second half of the season has been nothing short of fantastic.

Since losing to Atalanta on February 25, the Vesuviani have gone 12 League games without defeat, winning 10 of those fixtures.

If they can start next season as they finished this one, Napoli can seriously challenge Juventus next season.

The future is now

On Saturday evening, 17-year-old Juventus striker Moise Kean became the first player born after the year 2000 to score in Serie A.

That record stood for less than 24 hours, as 16-year-old Pietro Pellegri opened the scoring for Genoa against Roma at the Olimpico.

As we say goodbye to Totti, we may be witnessing the emergence of the next generation.

