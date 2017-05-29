Maradona: ‘Congratulations Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Diego Maradona congratulates Napoli for their season, and hopes they can win the Scudetto soon.

The Argentine is the Partenopei’s greatest legend, having led them to two Scudetti and the UEFA Cup during his playing career.

This year Maurizio Sarri’s side broke the club’s points record, but still finished third behind Juventus and Roma.

“I want to congratulate Napoli for the campaign they’ve had in the League this season,” Maradona wrote on his official Facebook page.

“The players gave everything, along with the boss, Sarri, who is a great Coach.

“I really admire this team and I hope they can soon bring the maximum joy to the people of Naples, the tricolore, as we did when we played.”

