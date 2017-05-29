Montella: ‘Give us more money!’

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella jokes with Milan sponsors “save us choosing between Andrea Belotti and Alvaro Morata, give us more money so we can get both!”

The Rossoneri Coach is meeting with sponsors in Sardinia today, and closed his Q&A session with a joke about the transfer market.

“If you have no more questions, I’d like to ask you something on a financial level,” Montella smiled.

“Save us the headache of choosing between Morata and Belotti: if you give us more money we can get both of them!”

The Diavolo have been heavily linked with Morata, who has been unable to hold down a regular place in the Real Madrid side.

Italian international Belotti is also thought to be on the radar, but his €100m release clause is only valid abroad.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more