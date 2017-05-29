Maccarone: ‘Empoli are sorry’

By Football Italia staff

Empoli captain Massimo Maccarone apologises “to all our fans” after the Tuscan side were relegated last night.

A win at Palermo, who were already down, would have ensured a fourth consecutive season of Serie A football, but Giovanni Martusciello’s side were beaten 2-1 as Crotone beat Lazio.

“Last night the disappointment and sadness were so great that I couldn’t face the microphones to talk to our people,” Maccarone said on the club’s official Facebook page.

“Even if these seem like rhetorical words, we apologise to all our fans for the manner in which this incredible season ended, and our first thought is for those who took the bus to the Barbera and had to go back home with sadness in their hearts.

“It’s useless now to use so many words which can’t take us back, but what I can say is the football, like life, requires you to look forward and convinced that Empoli will get back to giving many emotions to our fans as we’ve done in recent seasons.”

