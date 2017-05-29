Pioli to Fiorentina this week?

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are expected to officially announce this week that Stefano Pioli will be their new Coach.

Paulo Sousa is out of contract on June 30, and last night’s draw with Pescara appears to have been his farewell.

Pioli has emerged as the favourite to succeed him, and Gianluca Di Marzio’s website reports that a contract was completely agreed over the weekend.

The former Lazio and Inter Coach has agreed to take over the Viola bench, and an announcement is expected at some point this week.

If confirmed, it will be a return to Florence for the 51-year-old, who spent six years at Artemio Franchi as a player.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more