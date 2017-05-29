Del Piero: Buffon has gone crazy!

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Del Piero claims former Juventus teammate Gianluigi Buffon “has gone crazy, waiting for the Champions League.”

Buffon will keep goal for Juve when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League Final this Saturday, having already lost two to Milan and Barcelona, and Del Piero admits the veteran “can’t wait any longer.”

“Don’t ask me for a favourite because there isn’t one,” he told Marca.

“We’re talking about two great teams, two champions in their respective Leagues and the two best teams around.

“Buffon has gone crazy, waiting for the Champions League. He can’t [wait] any longer. He can’t wait to lift [the trophy] to the heavens. He’ll be one of the protagonists, I’m sure.

“Zidane? When we played for Juventus, there was a symphony and harmony between us.

“He always wanted to help his teammates, despite his great technique and class.

“I didn’t expect him become a Coach, but one of his best traits was actually to ‘read’ games with clarity.

“That's why he always makes the right decisions and has won everything so far.”

