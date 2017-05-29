Italy call up D’Ambrosio & Caprari

By Football Italia staff

Italy have called up Inter pair Danilo D’Ambrosio and Gianluca Caprari to their squad for Wednesday’s friendly against San Marino.

The duo have been added after Emerson Palmieri, Simone Verdi and Roberto Inglese all pulled out with injuries.

Training for the clash in Empoli begins on Monday afternoon, before the Azzurri’s attentions turn to senior players for games against Uruguay and Liechtenstein over the next fortnight.

Goalkeepers: Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta), Simone Scuffet (Udinese)

Defenders: Cristiano Biraghi (Pescara), Davide Calabria (Milan), Mattia Caldara (Atalanta), Federico Ceccherini (Crotone), Andrea Conti (Atalanta), Alex Ferrari (Verona), Gian Marco Ferrari (Crotone), Danilo D’Ambrosio (Inter)

Midfielders: Daniele Baselli (Torino), Danilo Cataldi (Genoa), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Sassuolo)

Wingers: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Matteo Politano (Sassuolo), Gianluca Caprari (Pescara)

Forwards: Diego Falcinelli (Crotone), Gianluca Lapadula (Milan), Andrea Petagna (Atalanta)

