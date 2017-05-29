NEWS
Monday May 29 2017
Hart: Bye for now, Torino…
By Football Italia staff

Joe Hart has seemingly confirmed his departure from Torino after admitting “it is bye for now” in a heartfelt post on social media.

Hart has spent the past season on loan at Torino, becoming a firm fans’ favourite, but the Granata have already made it clear that they cannot afford Manchester City’s asking price for the goalkeeper, while the English giants are not prepared to extend his arrangement.

“Thank you Torino...” he wrote on Instagram.

“I am so proud to have played for your special football club. The way you have treated me and my family is something that we will never forget.

“I will forever support Torino for the rest of my days. I have met so many special people and this has been one of the greatest experiences of my life.

“I will come back to see you all one day so it is bye for now, enjoy an amazing summer.”

