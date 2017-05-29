Mancini ‘hours away’ from Zenit?

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter and Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini is reportedly “hours away” from being confirmed as Zenit St Petersburg’s new Coach.

Russian-Italian journalist Stefano Conforti tweeted a picture of Mancini alongside Alexey Miller, CEO of Zenit sponsor Gazprom.

In his tweet, Conforti added that an official announcement by the Russian club was expected “soon”.

The story has since been validated by Gazzetta dello Sport and Calciomercato.com in the Italian Press.

Zenit are looking for a new Coach after sacking ex-Inter and Brescia boss Mircea Lucescu on Sunday.

Roma’s Luciano Spalletti guided the St Petersburg side to two League titles between 2009 and 2014.

Image courtesy @confortistefano via Twitter

