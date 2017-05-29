NEWS
Monday May 29 2017
Mancini ‘hours away’ from Zenit?
By Football Italia staff

Former Inter and Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini is reportedly “hours away” from being confirmed as Zenit St Petersburg’s new Coach.

Russian-Italian journalist Stefano Conforti tweeted a picture of Mancini alongside Alexey Miller, CEO of Zenit sponsor Gazprom.

In his tweet, Conforti added that an official announcement by the Russian club was expected “soon”.

The story has since been validated by Gazzetta dello Sport and Calciomercato.com in the Italian Press.

Zenit are looking for a new Coach after sacking ex-Inter and Brescia boss Mircea Lucescu on Sunday.

Roma’s Luciano Spalletti guided the St Petersburg side to two League titles between 2009 and 2014.

Image courtesy @confortistefano via Twitter

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies