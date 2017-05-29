Official: Strootman renews with Roma

By Football Italia staff

Roma have officially announced the Kevin Strootman has signed a new contract until 2022.

The Dutch midfielder missed the best part of two seasons with a series of knee problems, but he has been a key part of Luciano Spalletti’s side this season as the Giallorossi finished second.

“The club is pleased to confirm that midfielder Kevin Strootman has signed a new contract that will keep him at Roma until the summer of 2022," a statement confirmed.

“The Dutchman, who made 45 appearances in all competitions for the Giallorossi during the 2016-17 campaign, has signed a five-year contract extension with the club.

“Since joining the club from PSV Eindhoven in 2013, Strootman has gone on to make 86 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 12 goals.

“In 2014 he suffered a serious knee injury, with subsequent complications ensuring he missed large parts of the next two years.

“Since returning to action he has once more become a regular for the Netherlands, winning 32 caps to date after also being part of the country’s squad for the European Championship in 2012.

“The 27-year-old made 33 Serie A appearances during the current campaign - scoring four goals to help his side qualify for the group stages of next season’s Champions League.”

Strootman also commented on the news, revealing the club’s faith in him was a major factor in deciding to stay.

“This extension is special for me,” Strootman said.

“I really want to win something here, and I will do everything I can to achieve that. Everyone at the club was behind me during my injury, and that is another reason I am delighted to stay.”

