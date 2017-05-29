Higuain: ‘Time to win CL’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain agrees “the time has come” to win the Champions League, and doesn’t care who scores.

The Bianconeri face Real Madrid in Cardiff on Saturday, as they look to lift the trophy for the first time in over 20 years.

“I agree, without doubt the time has come,” Higuain told Mediaset.

“We’ve been working for this, hopefully our efforts will be rewarded with victory. This is the most beautiful match we could play.

“We’re training in the best way, with the right amount of tension because we want to finish this season by winning the Champions League, which would be an extraordinary thing.

“I’m expecting a very difficult game, they’re used to playing these kind of games, I was there for seven years and I know that very well, but we want to bring this trophy which Juve have been pursuing for years home.

“A goal in the final? I hope we win, then it doesn’t matter who scores. I came here to win. Right now we’re doing well, we’ve won two competitions and we hope to win another in a few days.”

