Post new comment

For a man considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, the subject of Zinedine Zidane is an oddly divisive one amongst Juventus fans.

There are those who recall his majestic individual displays which helped Marcello Lippi’s side to two Champions League Finals and earned him the FIFA World Player of the Year award twice. On the other hand, some suggest ‘Zizou’ saved his best performances for France, and that his individuality had a negative impact on the cohesion of the team. That, they contend, is why his departure - and the arrival of Pavel Nedved - coincided with back-to-back Scudetti.

In truth, both of those positions are rather simplistic, and a more detailed look at Zidane’s career in Bianconero is needed to truly reflect on his time in Turin.

Zidane joined Juventus from Bordeaux in 1996 for a fee of around £3m. It was a big move for the Frenchman, with the Old Lady the reigning Queen of Europe after lifting the Champions League just months before.

Initially Zidane struggled to adapt to the difficulties of Italian football, his breathtaking elegance perhaps not matched in terms of physicality or tactical rigour. Slowly but surely, he began to exert his influence, scoring his first goal on October 20 against Inter.

That first season saw Zizou become a key part of the side as they won the European Super Cup, the Intercontinental Cup and a 24th Scudetto. However, a shock defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League Final prevented Juve from retaining their European crown.

The 1997-98 season saw that Bianconeri side at perhaps the peak of their powers, with Zidane playing in just behind Alessandro Del Piero and Filippo Inzaghi. It was a potent trident, with Del Piero getting 32 goals in all competition, Inzaghi 20 and the Frenchman 11.

It was a thrilling combination, as exemplified by the Bianconeri’s fourth goal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Monaco. Zidane slipped the ball between two Monegasque defenders, finding the feet of Del Piero. The Italian held it up for just the right amount of time, before pulling it back into the path of his teammate. After a touch to steady himself, Zidane simply passed the ball beyond the despairing dive of Fabien Barthez and into the bottom corner.

The Scudetto once again went to Turin but, while surely the best side in Europe, the Bianconeri once again tasted defeat in the Champions League Final, losing 1-0 to Real Madrid.

Had he departed Juventus that summer, there would be no question about his legacy, but the following three seasons would show a different side to Zizou.

In November of 1998, Del Piero suffered a cruciate ligament injury during a 2-2 draw with Udinese, leaving Zidane as the team’s only real creative outlet. The Old Lady needed the midfielder to step up, and quite frankly he didn’t. The reigning Ballon d’Or managed just two goals in the whole of the 1998-99 season, as Juve limped to a seventh-place finish. Lippi left at the end of the season, with Carlo Ancelotti replacing him on the bench.

It is upon Carletto’s two seasons in Turin that the Great Zidane Debate centres. It is almost indisputable that he was Juve’s best player in that period, the Gazzetta dello Sport going as far as to say a statue should be erected of him following a win over Verona.

And yet there was the sense that Zidane’s brilliance was a crutch, covering up the deficiencies in a side which lacked cohesion or imagination. To make matters worse, Zizou’s famous temper frequently got the better of him, and he saw red in two successive Champions League games in the 2000-01 season, the second for a ridiculous headbutt on Hamburg defender Jochen Kientz. Sound familiar?

Juve won nothing in those two seasons, finishing second behind Lazio and then Roma, and they cashed in on Zidane and Inzaghi in the summer of 2001, bringing in Gianluigi Buffon, Lilian Thuram and Nedved with their windfall.

Lippi also returned, and the Bianconeri quickly won back-to-back Scudetti and reached another Champions League Final, beating Zidane’s Real Madrid on the way.

So what was Zidane? A genius who shone for two seasons before dragging a limited side to within inches of the Scudetto? Or a maverick who couldn’t fit into any tactical scheme and who let his side down just when he was most needed?

In the end perhaps he was both of those things and more. An enigma, wrapped in a riddle; a player impossible to define in such linear terms. How very French.

