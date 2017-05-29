Totti: ‘I’ll continue’

By Football Italia staff

A video has emerged of Francesco Totti saying “I’ll continue”, but it’s not clear if the Roma legend was joking.

The Giallorossi captain said an emotional farewell at Stadio Olimpico yesterday, playing for the club for the final time after 786 appearances.

He has an offer to be a director, but now a video has emerged of Er Pupone hosting a party for family and friends, in which he indicates he could keep playing.

“I’ll continue, I’ll continue,” Totti says in the video, which was published by Sky.

“I don’t know where, but I’ll continue. The letter is not finished, it’s lacking a full stop. I’ll continue for this other year.”

That brought a round of applause from the crowd, but Sky notes that Totti may have been joking, if the speech is viewed in the context of the entire evening.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more