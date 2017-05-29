Monchi: ‘Totti can work with me’

By Football Italia staff

Roma sporting director Monchi wants Francesco Totti to work alongside him but “he’ll have to take some time to decide”.

The Giallorossi legend played his final game for the club yesterday, and he has an offer on the table to become a director.

However, the 40-year-old has indicated he may not hang up his boots.

“It was a really emotional night,” Monchi told El Partidazo de la Cope.

“The team had a great season, they qualified for the group stage of the Champions League but yesterday a footballing gladiator in Totti left.

“I didn’t cry, but I was emotional. I had a good relationship with him, he represented so much for football, not just for Roma but obviously he was an example of loyalty.

“His goodbye was emotional, everyone was crying; from his teammates, to journalists to fans. I played against Totti 22 years ago, it was a friendly and we [Sevilla] lost 1-0 and of course Totti scored.

“Now he’ll have time to decide, he has an offer from the club and one from me to work by my side, because he can help me a lot.

“Now though he’ll have time to decide, and it’s right to wait for him.”

Monchi was also asked about the future of Coach Luciano Spalletti, who is expected to join Inter.

“We’ll have a meeting with Spalletti today to understand what his choice is. I’d love to work with him, but I have to respect his choice."

