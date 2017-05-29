Totti in Roma Hall of Fame

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti has been inducted into Roma’s Hall of Fame with immediate effect, the club has announced.

Under ordinary circumstances, a committee of supporters and various other groups would meet to decide who will be given the honour.

However, after Er Pupone’s 786th and last game for the Giallorossi yesterday he has been immediately inducted as the 28th member.

“This is our way of recognising Francesco’s time at Roma and his contribution on and off the field since 1989,” Lupi President James Pallotta said.

“This is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest players of all time.”

Totti is the only player who will be inducted in 2017, and he spoke to the club’s official website about the honour.

“I feel profoundly honoured to receive this recognition, and in the way it has been bestowed. To be among my idols, and those for generations of Giallorossi fans, is a privilege.

“For this I want to thank Roma, for achieving this new honour by wearing the colours of the club of my heart and my city.”

