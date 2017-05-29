‘Juventus can surprise Real Madrid’

By Football Italia staff

Juan Cuadrado believes Juventus “can surprise” Real Madrid in Saturday’s Champions League final.

The sides meet in Cardiff this weekend, and the Bianconeri held their pre-match media day at Vinovo this afternoon.

“I’m happy to have the privilege of being in a Champions League final,” Cuadrado told JTV.

“We’re one step away, and we’re trying to work this week to be 100 per cent on the day. We’ll have to be very attentive, because we know they’re really strong on the break.

“We need to be as strong as always in the defensive phase, sacrificing everything for our teammates and taking advantage of the spaces they might leave.

“We have to take advantage of our characteristics, we’ll start from having the defensive zone sorted out and when they try to hurt us we can surprise them.”

