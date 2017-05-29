Dybala: ‘Juventus stronger than 2015’

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala believes Juventus “are stronger and have more conviction than two years ago”.

The Bianconeri face Real Madrid in the Champions League final this Saturday, having lost to Barcelona in Berlin in 2015.

Dybala was at that final ahead of signing from Palermo, and he feels he and his teammates have a better chance this time round.

“The lads think that we have more awareness that this year we’re stronger and have more conviction than two years ago,” Dybala told reporters at today’s media day at Vinovo.

“I think we have a lot of new and important players, and we’ve picked up a lot of experience this year. We have players who have played these kind of finals before, and we hope that’ll count in our favour.

“It’s always nice to play against these kind of players, and it’s always difficult too but if you want to win this trophy then you have to beat the best.

“I’ve talked to Dani Alves and I’ve spoken to Sami [Khedira], they’re both players who have won it and they want to raise this trophy again.”

