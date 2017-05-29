Barzagli: ‘Juventus deserve CL final’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli says Juventus shouldn’t underestimate themselves - “if we’ve reached the Champions League final twice in three years it means we deserved to”.

The Bianconeri face Real Madrid in Cardiff this Saturday, having been beaten by Barcelona at the same stage two years ago.

“We know very well how prestigious this club is for what it has managed to do,” Barzagli explained in an interview with Premium Sport.

“The boss [Max Allegri] is right, we have to be positive. If we’ve reached the Champions League final twice in three years it means we deserved to.

“This final will tell us where we are, and we hope that all the Juve fans around the world will push us.

“In the Champions League we’ve gained more confidence and strength compared to the League, where we’ve been imposing ourselves for several years.

“Now we’re at the top, we’ve won two trophies and we’re in the hunt for the Champions League. We’re not really thinking about the Treble though, we just go out onto the pitch to win every match.

“Now we’re only missing the most important trophy.”

Barzagli was then asked if this was a final in which neither team is favourite.

“In every final you start with the same chances of success. Real are very used to playing these kind of games, for them it’ll be the third final in four years, but we also have the right experience and we can have our say.”

