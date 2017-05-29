NEWS
Monday May 29 2017
Buffon: ‘CL great dream’
By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon discusses his “great dream” of winning the Champions League, stating Juventus have “great conviction”.

The Bianconeri haven’t won the competition since 1996, and the goalkeeper has never lifted it, but they can put that right against Real Madrid on Saturday.

“It’s beautiful to have the opportunity to cradle this great dream,” Buffon told assembled media at the media day this afternoon.

“It’s not a matter of percentages, we’re two great teams who have demonstrated great values.

“We also had great conviction two years ago, and we still have it today.”

