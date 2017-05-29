‘Juventus looking forward to final’

By Football Italia staff

Miralem Pjanic doesn’t feel nervous ahead of Juventus’ Champions League final - “we’re looking forward to it”.

The Italian champions face Real Madrid on Saturday in Cardiff, as they look to end a barren run which has seen them fail to win the competition since 1996.

“We’ve demonstrated in this Champions League that we deserve to be in the final,” Pjanic said in the mixed zone at today’s media event.

“The journey was extraordinary and now we’re here. The team has the absolute desire to lift this trophy.

“Today was our first day [of preparation], we’ve started the week by revving up the motor and in the coming days we’ll go into detail about where we can hurt Real.

“They have a lot of quality, but we’re well aware that we can cause them problems too. We’ll have to be attentive, but we’re looking forward to Saturday.

“It’s a global event which everyone would like to experience.”

