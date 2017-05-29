Bonucci: ‘Juventus are more mature’

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci notes Juventus are “more mature” than two years ago - “I’m sure we’ll play a great game on Saturday”.

The Old Lady reached the Champions League final two years ago, losing to Barcelona, but the defender and his teammates can put that right against Real Madrid this weekend.

“We have to keep our calmness and our optimism and experience this week which will take us to the final with the right adrenaline,” Bonucci told reporters at today’s media gathering.

“But we have to do that without falling into nervousness, if we do that we risk arriving in Cardiff having lost energy.

“If we stay calm and train well then we’ll arrive in Cardiff in the best shape.

“What’s different from two years ago? I’m two years older! I’m thirty, and all joking aside we’re coming into this with a different awareness.

“We’re more mature, we’ve grown up, great players have arrived who have given the team experience and I’m sure we’ll play a great game on Saturday and bring home the cup.”

