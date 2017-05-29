NEWS
Monday May 29 2017
Bonucci: ‘Juventus are more mature’
By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci notes Juventus are “more mature” than two years ago - “I’m sure we’ll play a great game on Saturday”.

The Old Lady reached the Champions League final two years ago, losing to Barcelona, but the defender and his teammates can put that right against Real Madrid this weekend.

“We have to keep our calmness and our optimism and experience this week which will take us to the final with the right adrenaline,” Bonucci told reporters at today’s media gathering.

“But we have to do that without falling into nervousness, if we do that we risk arriving in Cardiff having lost energy.

“If we stay calm and train well then we’ll arrive in Cardiff in the best shape.

“What’s different from two years ago? I’m two years older! I’m thirty, and all joking aside we’re coming into this with a different awareness.

“We’re more mature, we’ve grown up, great players have arrived who have given the team experience and I’m sure we’ll play a great game on Saturday and bring home the cup.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies