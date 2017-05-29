NEWS
Monday May 29 2017
‘Madrid not just Ronaldo’
By Football Italia staff

Alex Sandro calls Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo “a great player” but warns that Juventus “have to worry about everyone”.

The Bianconeri face the Spanish champions in the Champions League final this weekend, and the Brazilian full-back is likely to be up against Ronaldo…

“He’s a great player,” Alex Sandro acknowledged, speaking to reporters at Juve’s media day.

“Real Madrid aren’t just Cristiano Ronaldo though, they have various top players and we need to worry about everyone.

“We’re very focused and we know it’ll be a very difficult match. We have to be calm and keep working.”

