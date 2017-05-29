Marchisio: ‘Juventus can’t lose again’

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Marchisio admits Juventus can’t let another chance to win the Champions League “get away”.

The Bianconeri lost to Barcelona in the final two years ago, and are back at the same stage to face Real Madrid in Cardiff this Saturday.

“This is the second time we’ve had the chance to take him this trophy,” Marchisio pointed out in an interview with JTV.

“In the career of a footballer it’s never obvious that you’ll get there to play important games like this.

“We have a second chance and we can’t let it get away, because the Champions League is a big one to miss and we’ve had such a beautiful season we have to end it with this victory.

“Finals aren't like semi-finals or quarter-finals where there are two games and you can save things for the return match.

“This is a one-off game and there will be ups-and-downs like every final.

“That’s how it was against Barça, who started the match really well and went ahead, then there was a moment of reflection and we managed to equalise.

“So we need to be attentive, for the simple reason that they have strong players who can change the course of things with a big goal at any time.

“They have [Cristiano] Ronaldo, who has changed a lot in recent years. He’s become the main striker, compared to [Karim] Benzema who moves more.

“Ronaldo has really become a falcon in the penalty area, so we need to pay a great deal of attention to him and many other players like Isco and [Luka] Modric who know how to play the ball in the middle.

“We’re ready for it though, we know them and we can’t wait until it’s time to play.

“Every final is 50-50 because, I repeat, finals are decided by incidents. There are a lot of champions on the pitch, and any of those champions can decide it at any time.

“The difference will come down to the details and to who really wants to take it home, incidents and luck will also play their part in who gets the trophy.”

