Di Francesco to Roma this week?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Sassuolo’s Eusebio Di Francesco will be confirmed as the new Roma Coach this week.

Current boss Luciano Spalletti is out of contract on June 30, and it’s expected he’ll officially announce his departure at a Press conference tomorrow.

According to Sky, this week will see an announcement that former Giallorossi player Di Francesco will return, this time on the bench.

The former midfielder has been widely praised for his work at Mapei Stadium, taking the Neroverdi into the Europa League last season.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more