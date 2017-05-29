NEWS
Monday May 29 2017
Report: Kessie medical tomorrow
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessié will have his Milan medical tomorrow, according to reports.

The Ivorian has been heavily linked with the Rossoneri for several weeks, and it’s believed there is already a deal in place for him to move to San Siro.

Tonight Sky is reporting that he will take his medical tomorrow, before officially signing for the club.

Mateo Musacchio has already had a medical and visited Casa Milan, though his transfer has not been made official, so it appears Kessié will become the second signing of the new Diavolo era.

