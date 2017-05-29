Niang: ‘I won’t stay at Watford’

By Football Italia staff

M’Baye Niang confirms he doesn’t want to stay at Watford, but would return to Milan “with great pleasure”.

The forward spent the second half of the season on loan with the Hornets, but he has decided that he doesn’t want them to activate the option to buy in his contract.

“I only take positive things [from this],” Niang told L’Équipe.

“I have evolved in a club which gave me confidence and gave me the playing time I came here for.

“From a collective point of view we managed to stay up, even if I think we could have done better. In any case it was a pleasure to discover the Premier League, which was one of my dreams.

“I owe a lot to the club, which allowed me to discover a new League, a new mentality and which allowed me to play regularly, which is what I aspired to.

“I really took a lot of pleasure from football here. But, if Watford have an option to buy which the directors want to take, I don’t see myself staying there.

“This is only for personal reasons, this has nothing to do with the fans - who I sincerely want to thank - but with the club, everything didn’t happen as I wanted.

“It really touches me to hear the directors say for a few weeks that they want to buy me, but I gave myself time for reflection, I weighed-up the pros and cons and, despite the great opportunity offered by Watford, I don’t see my future there.

“I understand the disappointment from a club which counted on me. I’d ask them for understanding though, and to accept that my decision is irrevocable, because I won’t change my mind.”

Niang was then asked what all this means for his future.

“I think first things first I’ll go back to Milan to meet the new owners of the club so I can take stock and consider every option.

“Then we’ll take a decision together in the interests of all parties. I’m open to every option.

“If, for the good of the club and my career, I’m to stay at Milan then I’ll stay at Milan with great pleasure!

“If not, we’ll look for a solution which benefits everyone. These reflections and discussions will come in due course.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more