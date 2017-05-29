2016-17 Serie A Review

By Football Italia staff

Join the team of Football Italia writers to take a look back at the 2016-17 season, as Juventus made history, Roma and Napoli broke records and Crotone completed the great escape.

We Rate the Champions Juventus and their individual contributions to the cause with Adam Digby.

Dries Mertens had to be our Player of the Season, even if he didn’t win any silverware, insists Gaby McKay.

Roma striker Edin Dzeko went from zero to hero with his 29 goals and Capocannoniere crown, writes Giancarlo Rinaldi.

After revamping his tactics for an all-attack approach, Massimiliano Allegri was Coach of the Season in the eyes of Nick Valerio.

From the Atalanta youth academy to Inter and the Italy squad in one term, Chloe Beresford pays tribute to Roberto Gagliardini as Young Player of the Season.

See if you agree with Livio Caferoglu and his pick of the Serie A Team of the Season.

Or you can vent your frustration at Edo Dalmonte’s Flops XI, see if one of your favourites made the naughty list.

And as with every year, we have individual analysis of every single Serie A club to see if expectations were met or even surpassed.

