Strootman: ‘Roma stood by me’

By Football Italia staff

Kevin Strootman confirms he extended his contract with Roma because they stood by him during his injury problems.

The Dutch international missed the best part of two seasons with a series of knee injuries, but today he committed his future to the club until 2022 after a comeback season.

“I’m very happy,” Strootman told the Giallorossi’s official website.

“It’s a special moment. Roma always supported me when I was out of action with a serious injury: the directors, fans, players and coaches helped me throughout, so I’m very happy to stay here.

“I’m happy here and I really like the city, the team, the football and Italy overall. There were some rumours in the press, but I have a good relationship with the directors and we were often in contact.

“I knew a long time ago I’d be staying here.

“It was the first time I had to deal with such a massive injury; I didn’t play for two years. They all stood by me here, including the medical staff and everybody who works at the club.

“This is special and it’s part of the reason I want to stay. I’m also staying at Roma because I want to win here, because everyone has told me that if I win something in this city it will be fantastic.

“I will do everything to lift a trophy here.”

Strootman then gave his verdict on the season which just finished, as well as his own physical condition.

“I always give it my all for the team. In some matches I play well, in others less so, but I always do everything I can.

“It wasn’t easy to get back to top form after my injury. I always work hard and I’m happy if the team wins, regardless of my performance.

“I’ve had some tough moments this season. There was a period when I wasn’t playing well.

“Last season I only played four or five games, while there have been 40 or 50 this year, which is physically and mentally difficult.

“The boss still picked me even when I was performing badly and that gave me self-belief. It was special scoring in the Rome Derby in the first half of the season.

“It really boosted my confidence because scoring in front of our fans in a derby is truly unique.

“Our season? We didn’t win a trophy and Roma always play to win. In Serie A, we came second behind a really strong Juventus side, a step above the other title contenders.

“We shouldn’t have lost as we did in the Europa League: we played really well at home and just needed one more goal.

“The derby loss in the Coppa Italia was tough to take as well. Nevertheless, we’ve secured second place.

“Playing in the Champions League is very important for this city and this club; it was our objective and we’ve achieved it.”

Inevitably, the midfielder was asked about Francesco Totti, who played his last game for the Lupi against Genoa yesterday.

“It was really special. I think he could continue playing for another five years,” Strootman said.

“Being near him in the changing room and on the pitch is extraordinary. All over the world people talk about him, our captain. He’s changed football and is a symbol for this city.

“He is Roma. “Yesterday was emotional for everybody involved. I have never seen so many people in tears; 50-year-old men were getting emotional, as were all my team-mates. I consider myself very lucky to have trained and played with him.”

