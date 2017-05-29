NEWS
Monday May 29 2017
Serie B: Carpi in play-off final
By Football Italia staff

Carpi advanced to the Serie B play-off final, beating Frosinone 0-1 despite being down to nine-men.

The match at the Matusa was tense affair, but it appeared the Canarini were in the driving seat when Aljaz Struna was shown a second booking just before half-time.

Still the hosts couldn’t make the breakthrough, but the match looked certain to be theirs when Riccardo Gagliolo was also shown a second booking.

The defender had only come on in the 65th minute, and picked up his first caution just three minutes later.

Then, with seven minutes of normal time left to play, a silly foul earned him an early bath.

However, against all odds, Gaetano Letizia’s 30-yard free-kick bamboozled Francesco Bardi and the nine-men took a stunning win.

The Biancorossi will now play Benevento or Perugia in the final.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies