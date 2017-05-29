Serie B: Carpi in play-off final

By Football Italia staff

Carpi advanced to the Serie B play-off final, beating Frosinone 0-1 despite being down to nine-men.

The match at the Matusa was tense affair, but it appeared the Canarini were in the driving seat when Aljaz Struna was shown a second booking just before half-time.

Still the hosts couldn’t make the breakthrough, but the match looked certain to be theirs when Riccardo Gagliolo was also shown a second booking.

The defender had only come on in the 65th minute, and picked up his first caution just three minutes later.

Then, with seven minutes of normal time left to play, a silly foul earned him an early bath.

However, against all odds, Gaetano Letizia’s 30-yard free-kick bamboozled Francesco Bardi and the nine-men took a stunning win.

The Biancorossi will now play Benevento or Perugia in the final.

