Post new comment

Francesco Totti bids farewell, Edin Dzeko matches 87-year tally, two scorers from the new Millennium, incredible Atalanta, Gabriel Paletta's record red and prolific Serie A in Susy Campanale 's final season stats.

Francesco Totti hangs up his boots with numerous Roma records: most games (736), most goals (307) and most Serie A seasons on target (23).

With Italy and all competition, Totti played 786 games and scored 307 goals.

Totti closes on 619 Serie A appearances, joint second in the all-time charts with Gianluigi Buffon, second only to Paolo Maldini on 647. He played for 47,098 minutes of football – roughly 32 days and 17 hours. He scored 250 goals, runner-up to Silvio Piola’s 290.

He made his debut for the club on March 28, 1993 in a trip to Brescia. His final match was on May 28, 2017 against Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico.

Totti won the Scudetto when Genoa goalscorer Pietro Pellegri (born March 2001) was two months old. By the time Pellegri got his first nappy, Er Pupone had already scored 53 goals in 192 games for Roma.

Edin Dzeko is the most prolific Roma striker of all time in a single Serie A season on 29 goals, matching Rodolfo Volk’s record from 1930-31. The Bosnian had as many goals as the entire Empoli team put together.

There were 1,123 goals in Serie A this season, more than in any campaign since 1950-51. It had more strikes than every other top five European League: La Liga (1,118), Premier League (1,064), Ligue 1 (991) and Bundesliga (887).

Daniele De Rossi took his tally in all competition to five goals, his best campaign since 2009-10.

Genoa’s last win away to Roma was 1-0 in January 1990, followed by two draws and 14 defeats (12 of them consecutive).

Gabriel Paletta matched the all-time record set by Luigi Apolloni at Parma in 2000-01 of five red cards in a single Serie A season. It’s also more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues this term.

Crotone were nine points adrift of Empoli just nine rounds ago, but finished the season two points ahead. In that final push, the Calabrese club picked up 20 points from an available 27, losing only to Juventus.

Empoli confirm the curious statistic of never securing top flight status for three years in a row.

With caretaker manager Diego Bortoluzzi in charge, Palermo amassed 11 points in seven rounds. Empoli hadn’t lost to Palermo since a 2-0 result in Sicily in February 2008, managing four wins and three draws in all competition, home and away. They had kept four straight clean sheets against the Rosanero.

Napoli set a new all-time club record with 86 Serie A points and finish as the most prolific side in the division, scoring 94 goals.

The Partenopei had an identical record home and away (W13 D4 L2) but scored more on their travels (50) than at the San Paolo (44). They had at least 10 more away goals than any other Italian side this season.

Between them, Napoli stars Mertens (28 goals/9 assists), Lorenzo Insigne (18/9), Jose Callejon (14/12) and Marek Hamsik (12/10) scored 72 goals and provided 40 assists in Serie A this season.

Hamsik has provided at least 10 assists in each of the last three top flight campaigns.

Sampdoria have not beaten Napoli since a 1-0 Marassi result in May 2010, managing three draws and nine defeats, home and away. There have been 34 goals in their last seven meetings.

Moise Kean became the first player born in this Millennium to score a Serie A goal, having been born in February 2000. However, that was swiftly followed by 16-year-old Pietro Pellegri (born March 2001) finding the net for Genoa. They are the youngest players to have scored a goal in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Bologna have not beaten Juventus at the Stadio Dall’Ara since a 3-0 result in 1998, followed by five draws and nine losses.

Paulo Dybala hadn’t scored on his travels since Empoli in October 2016, netting the next 16 competitive goals at the Juventus Stadium. That was also the last time La Joya found the net in two consecutive Serie A rounds.

Atalanta registered their best ever Serie A finish by taking fourth place (after fifth in 1948), set a new club points record (72) and most wins (21). This is the first time they have ended up above Lombardy rivals Inter and Milan in the table.

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez equalled the club record of 16 Serie A goals, set by Cristiano Doni in 2001-02 and German Denis in 2011-12.

Chievo haven’t won in Bergamo since February 2010, managing two points from six visits.

Cagliari had not beaten Milan, home or away, since October 1998 and end a run of six draws and 20 defeats. Fabio Pisacane got his debut Serie A goal.

Carlos Bacca has failed to convert his last two league penalties. Luca Crosta became the first goalkeeper to save a penalty on his Serie A debut since Diego Lopez for Milan in August 2014.

The Rossoneri missed five penalties this season, their worst tally since 2002-03.

The final competitive match was played at the Stadio Sant’Elia. It was inaugurated on September 12 1970 with a Coppa Italia game Cagliari-Massese.

Inter ended their run of one point from four home fixtures by enjoying their first domestic victory since thrashing Atalanta 7-1 on March 12.

Rodrigo Palacio bid farewell to the Nerazzurri after 58 goals in 168 competitive appearances.

Udinese closed the campaign with one point from the last five away games. The Friulani have lost five consecutive meetings with Inter, home and away.

Torino have the sixth most prolific attack in Serie A (71 goals) and the fourth worst defence (66).

Andrea Belotti is the first Toro player to get 26 goals in one Serie A season since Benjamin Santos scored 27 in 1949-50.

Belotti was the most fouled player in Serie A this season, earning 126 free kicks. Il Gallo was involved in 33 goals in 35 games (scoring 26, assisting seven).

Gregoire Defrel relished his first professional career hat-trick. Sassuolo had won their last two trips to Torino, unbeaten here since August 2013. The Neroverdi’s last overall defeat to the Granata had been in January 2014, followed by two wins and three stalemates.

Pescara ended the campaign with three wins and 18 points, the worst tallies since Serie A expanded to 20 teams in 2004-05.

