Milan set for Morata meeting

By Football Italia staff

Milan will meet Real Madrid to discuss Alvaro Morata on Monday, according to reports.

The striker re-joined Los Merengues from Juventus this summer, but has struggled to nail down a first-team place.

The 24-year-old has made just 18 starts in all competitions this season, but he has still managed 20 goals and four assists.

According to this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri submitted an offer to Morata several weeks ago, giving him time to reflect.

They are offering a contract worth €7m per season, approaching €8m with bonuses, which will be covered by selling his image rights in China.

Now a meeting has been set for Monday with his club, with the Diavolo willing to offer €60m to bring Morata to San Siro.

