Games of the Season: Napoli 5-3 Torino

By Football Italia staff

Week 17 saw Dries Mertens score four times, as Napoli came out on top in an eight goal thriller with Torino.

The Partenopei were looking to go above Milan into third, but were missing both Arkadiusz Milik and Kalidou Koulibaly.

It didn’t take long for Maurizio Sarri’s side to hit the front, as Mertens drilled the ball through a crowd of players after being set-up by Jose Callejon.

The little Belgian then won a penalty, having been floored by Antonio Barreca, and he stepped up to send Joe Hart the wrong way.

The 29-year-old had scored a hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Cagliari the previous week, and he made it six goals in two games after Luca Rossettini had cleared off the line.

The Granata were well and truly on the ropes, Hart clawing a Lorenzo Insigne shot out from under the crossbar.

Sinisa Mihajlovic introduced Iago Falque after 56 minutes, and he got his side back into the game, his through ball deflecting into the path of Andrea Belotti, who scored.

Toro looked to get a second but were caught out on the break, the unlikely figure of Vlad Chiriches starting and finishing a move.

Rossettini took advantage of a Pepe Reina fumble on Adem Ljajic’s free-kick to make it 4-2, but Mertens grabbed his fourth of the game.

The forward found some space in the box and sent a sensational chip into the far corner for one of the goals of the season.

There was just time for Iago Falque to convert a penalty, but the Partenopei took all three points in a crazy game at San Paolo.

