Milan have officially confirmed their first signing of the summer, Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio.

The centre-back was in the city last week to take his medical, but an official announcement was delayed by red tape.

However, this morning it has been confirmed that the 26-year-old will join the Rossoneri when the transfer opens on July 1.

“AC Milan announces the signing of Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal on a contract until June 30, 2021,” a statement on the Diavolo’s official website reads.

The statement does not mention a transfer fee, but it's thought the Diavolo will pay around €18m for the defender.

It appears at least one more new face will follow Musacchio in the coming days, with Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessié taking his medical this morning.

