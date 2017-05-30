Sabatini: ‘Schick joining Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Inter technical director Walter Sabatini appears to have given up on Patrik Schick - “I think he’s gone to Juventus”.

The Sampdoria striker scored 11 goals in his first Serie A season, and his €25m release clause drew interest from clubs in Italy and abroad.

In recent days however, it has been suggested that the Bianconeri are in pole position, in part thanks to an intervention from Pavel Nedved, Schick’s Czech compatriot.

“Schick to Inter?” Sabatini considered in an interview with La Signora in Giallorosso.

“I think he’s gone to Juventus.”

It was initially thought the forward would be loaned back to the Blucerchiati for next season, but it’s now thought he wants to fight for a place in Turin.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more