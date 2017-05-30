Berlusconi: ‘Forza Juve!’

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan President Silvio Berlusconi has no doubt about who to support in the Champions League final - “forza Juventus!”

The Bianconeri face Real Madrid in Cardiff this Saturday, as they seek to lift the trophy for the first time since beating Ajax on penalties in 1996.

“I’ve always cheered for Inter when they were in the international arena,” Berlusconi said as he received the Rosa Camuna award from the Regione Lombardia.

“I’ll do the same with Juve when they face Real. Forza Juve.”

Berlusconi was receiving the prize alongside former Inter patron Massimo Moratti, and he discussed his recent sale of the Rossoneri and his former rival.

“My years were fantastic. I wanted to go to Milanello in the past few days to say hi to everyone, but I didn’t because I still feel the pain of leaving the club.

“Soon though I will go to thank them all. I also need to say thank you to Moratti for all the sacrifices he made to sustain Inter, sometimes I was astonished. He did it only and exclusively for Inter.

“I looked for other people in Milan to help me support Milan, and there were numerous contracts with skilled entrepreneurs but no-one adhered to my request. No answers came.

“I left because football has changed, the oil money came in and values became monopolies, detached from reality.

“I remember once I was in Doha and the Sheikh said to me: ‘can I meet you in my town?’. I was surrounded by huge skyscrapers.

“I complimented him on them and he told me they were empty. I asked why he was making such huge investments, and he said that otherwise the oil would have remained under his feet.”

