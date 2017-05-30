English clubs want Belotti

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United want Torino’s Andrea Belotti, but no-one will meet his €100m release clause.

The Italian international scored 28 goals in 38 games in all competitions this season, as well as providing seven assists.

The 23-year-old has a release clause of €100m in his contract, and the Granata have been clear that they won’t accept an offer below that.

Despite that, Tuttosport is reporting that Arsenal are willing to offer €60m [£52m] to sign Belotti, while both Chelsea and Manchester United would go to €70m [£60m].

However, all three clubs are thought to have other targets to reinforce their attack, so it remains unlikely they will meet Toro’s price, at least in the short-term.

