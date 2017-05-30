Zidane: ‘Two best teams in final’

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane feels “this year the two best teams are in the final” as he prepares for the Juventus game.

The Champions League final takes place in Cardiff this Saturday, with Los Merengues trying to win the competition for the second time in a row.

“It’s a final, the 90 minutes will be different,” Zidane said in his Press conference today.

“They’re good at the back and we’ve scored a lot, but that has nothing to do with the final. This year the two best teams are in the final, and as always we’ll see a great match.

“It’s the last game of the season for us, and in my opinion it’s the most important. We’ll prepare it with the same dedication, and nothing will change from the matches we’ve already played.

“We’re very happy to have reached the final, we’re aware of how difficult it is but we’ve worked hard and we deserved it.

“The team is fine, there are now four days left, four training sessions, and we’ll focus on what we have to do.”

The Bianconeri have been alternating between 3-5-2 and 4-2-3-1, which would Zidane prefer to face?

“It makes no difference to us if they play with three or four. If Dani Alves plays further forward or further back, it doesn’t change anything.

“Juve play well in both formations, we’ll try to hurt our opponents and then we’ll see what happens.”

The former Juve midfielder was also quizzed on his team selection.

“We’re happy that [Gareth] Bale has returned to the team,” Zidane said.

“I’m happy to see that he’s fit and has no problems. We’ll prepare for the game all together, and we’re ready.

“Everyone’s available, so I have to make a choice from the 23 who are available to me, who will play and who will go on the bench.

“There are others who might not even be called but who have had an extraordinary season. For me this is the toughest decision, right I can’t say what I’ve decided or not decided.”

