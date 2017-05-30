Spalletti: ‘EDF should get Roma job’

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti hopes “one of Eusebio Di Francesco or Vincenzo Montella” replaces him at Roma.

The Coach is leaving the Giallorossi, probably to join Inter, and gave his reasoning in a lengthy Press conference this afternoon.

“A message for Di Francesco?” Spalletti considered.

“But has Di Francesco been announced? Is this a trap?

“I hope one of Di Francesco or Montella is the next Roma Coach, because they know the environment and they have the human qualities you need, as well as the Coaching skills.

“As for myself, I’m free to talk to who I want. I’ll start tomorrow and if anyone wants to call me then I’ll listen to them.”

What was lacking for Roma to win the Scudetto?

"I thought we had qualities in this team, because along with the directors - and while always respecting the parameters - we tried to build a great team.

"Juventus deserved to win though, they wouldn't allow anyone to overtake them.

"Last year we had players like [Miralem] Pjanic and [Seydou] Keita. This year we went in a different direction, the team was more direct and we had a player in Dzeko who could run in behind the defence.

"He scored so many goals. If we think that at some points in this season he was under discussion because people felt he wasn't doing enough for a Roma number 9 then imagine his potential.

"He's a sensitive guy, if someone else scores a goal and then people write that Dzeko could leave, he gets unsettled.

"He feels guilty even when he doesn't play.

"The fact is that Roma are a strong team among other strong teams. At the start of the season, Milan, Inter, Roma, Juventus and Napoli all have designs on winning."

Spalletti was then asked if a lack of transfer activity in January had pushed him toward the exit.

“Do you want me to talk badly about the club? I’ve received all that can be received, and when chances are presented to me I accept them.

“We could have bought some new players but I, to defend the character of those I already had, decided to leave it and continue like this. I felt it was more important to reinforce the position of those already at Roma.

“[President James] Pallotta, in his way of doing sport, has seen important things. He wants to build a stadium for Roma and I doubt he’s doing it for his own interests.

“It’s the key to having more players, more revenue, more fun.

“I’ll quote a Roman songwriter who had written on his headstone: ‘I don’t rule out a return’. I like that.”

