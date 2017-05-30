Official: Montella renews with Milan

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella has extended his Milan contract, and will now stay with the club until 2019.

There had been some speculation that the new Chinese owners could look to make a change on the bench, but when Rossoneri Sport Investments took over, they made it clear a renewal for the Coach was their priority.

Today the Rossoneri streamed a Facebook Live event with Montella sitting alongside sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli and CEO Marco Fassone.

The video saw an announcement that the former Fiorentina boss is staying until 2019, and at the end of the video Montella officially signed his new contract.

"After a significant season in which the group and the dressing room were managed in the best way, the confidence and esteem between the club and Montella has turned into a contractual handshake." the Diavolo later posted on their official website.

image via facebook.com/ACMilan

